'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin claims 'reckoning' coming for masked ICE agents carrying out deportations

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin told viewers on Friday that there will be a "reckoning" for masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carrying out deportations across the United States.

Hostin argued that ICE agents were masking themselves to avoid being held accountable for their actions in the future, rather than to protect their safety.

"They don't show IDs, they're not dressed appropriately, they're not flagged, and they're masked. So, in my world, you mask yourself because you don't want to be seen… because there will be a reckoning for some of the actions that law enforcement — actual law enforcement — have done," she asserted.

Hostin argued that if ICE agents performed their duties without wearing masks and "disappearing people from the streets," the public would feel less "endangered."

President Donald Trump's immigration policies as a whole were a hot topic for the panel, with co-host Ana Navarro alleging that the president's crackdown on illegal immigration is all about "making America White again."

"When you are talking about birthright citizenship and taking that away, this is not about going after the criminals and the gang members, this is about making America White again," she claimed.

Navarro furthered her point by claiming that while there are Latino and "Brown" immigrants being rounded up and deported, the Trump administration is opening the doors for White Afrikaners from South Africa who are fleeing a "nonexistent genocide."

Co-host Sara Haines accused the administration of investing in "fear-mongering" rather than "actual solutions," citing the breakdown of federal funding for deportations versus the funding for hiring immigration judges as evidence.

The Trump administration's new detention facility for illegal immigrants, "Alligator Alcatraz," located in the Florida Everglades, was also widely condemned by the panel.

According to Hostin, the detention facility is a "pay-for-play" scheme designed to enrich the Republican donors who helped elect Trump to the presidency.

"Who built and is making money off ‘Alligator Alcatraz?’ Republican donors, Republican donors. They invested millions to elect congresspeople, to elect Donald Trump, and they are getting rewarded," she claimed.

Navarro accused people who are taking trips to visit the facility of being "horrible people" and racists.

"If you are out there in the Everglades, driving out there and getting out of your car to take a picture like if it was the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist, and you are a horrible human being," she said.

