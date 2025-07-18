'The View' co-host slams Democrats for 'broken trust' over Biden health cover-up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sara Haines slammed Democrats on Friday for their handling of former President Joe Biden ’s health cover-up, saying that they have created a "trust issue" with voters.

"I do think these ceremonial hearings are a waste of money, so if I were in their place, I would plead the fifth just for fun," Haines said, referring to the congressional inquiry into Biden’s use of the autopen during his administration.

"I think the Democrats are missing the whole point here, because a lot of times when you talk about this topic, they say, ‘Oh, that’s the past, let’s move on,’ all this stuff. There was a trust issue with voters. We’re watching it happen right now and love talking about it on the right," she said. "The GOP is splitting. They trusted the Trump administration on the Epstein files. They’re not getting that."

Haines also said that she thinks fewer people trust the Trump administration on the immigration issue, but also admitted that Democrats lost some credibility with voters when it came to the cover-up of Biden’s health.

"There was a trust broken when President Biden did the debate and people saw things and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, but this concerns me’ and everyone said, ‘Shut up, you’re disloyal. Don’t talk.’ No one wanted to hear it," she said.

The conversation surrounding Biden’s health reached a breaking point in May with the release of "Original Sin," by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, which looked into the efforts made by top Biden aides and allies to hide the truth about his mental and physical health. The book contained numerous scenes depicting a president who was confused, forgetful and diminished in office.

Haines said that Democrats might be more trustworthy if they did not dismiss the concerns about the 46th president’s health.

"The problem is not what’s going on with Biden and that’s the past," Haines said. "But if elected Democrats do not recognize that they should concede that point when voters talk about it, they should be able to concede, ‘We understand your concern. It was legitimate,’ and then move on. It will never stop being talked about."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also said Congress has a role to look into the questions surrounding Biden’s use of the autopen.

