'The Truth with Lisa Boothe' debuts at No. 3 on Apple's top podcasts chart following Trump interview

"The Truth with Lisa Boothe" made a big splash in the podcast universe this week, skyrocketing toward the top of Apple's charts.

The podcast, hosted by Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, launched on Monday and its premiere episode featured an interview with former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" landed third on Apple's Podcasts app, outranking popular programs like "The Daily," "The Ben Shapiro Show," and "The Joe Rogan Experience." The podcast also reached the top spot under "News" podcasts.

"People want to hear from Pres[ident] Trump," Boothe told Fox News.

In the nearly hour-long interview, Boothe and Trump discussed the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border, the former president's return to social media, the future of the GOP, and whether or not he's finished with politics.

Boothe's podcast will "cut through the noise and get straight to the heart of what actually matters," according to the show's description.

"It will stand against the herd mentality that is poisoning today's media. Because simply stated: Lisa thinks for herself," the description added.

"The Truth with Lisa Boothe" is presented by iHeart Radio and Gingrich 360.