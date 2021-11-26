'The Five' explain why Democrats will likely lose seats in the 2022 midterm elections

"The Five" hosts discussed what Democrats would need to do to avoid a red wave in 2022, with co-host Joe Concha predicting the majority party could lose as many as 60-70 seats in the House of Representatives 2022.

Concha noted Democrats lost dozens of seats in the House in 2014 despite President Obama passing ObamaCare, and Republicans lost 43 seats in 2018, despite President Trump's tax cuts.

Co-host Dagen McDowell added that the Republicans are rising in popularity not because of anything they have done, but because of "mistakes Democrats have made over and over again since taking power."

McDowell also said Democrats' main goal is not to retain power, but to pass key pieces of legislation, like Biden's Build Back Better plan.

"Between now and next year, be very careful. Because the Democrats are desperate. They see that window closing. They’ll lie and they're willing to lose power in the House or Senate," she said.

"The goal is to push through this giant welfare monstrosity. Losing power is temporary. The programs in the bill are forever. That’s what is frightening."

Joey Jones also added that due to the census, congressional district lines have been redrawn in favor of Republicans.

"The map favors Republicans tremendously," Jones said. "I don't think this is about what Republicans are going to do in the house, I think it's about what Democrats have done to lose it."

Jones referenced candidate Wesley Hunt, an Army veteran, who has announced a bid for a new congressional district. Hunt's race, Jones said, is just one of many the GOP can look toward potentially winning over or winning back from the Democrats in 2022.

Concha also looked ahead further to 2024, noting polls show many Americans hope Biden doesn't run for a second term. He added that Vice President Harris' very low approval ratings likely preclude her from being the replacement on the ticket.

"I’m sure they won’t put up [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom. So are looking at Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who is doing a fine job with the supply chain crisis?" he said.