'The Five' co-host reveals how to make Biden take blame for most of inflation

"The Five" co-host Johnny "Joey" Jones explained the key to prompting President Biden to take responsibility for "the majority" of inflation on Friday.

JONES: The most surprising thing is that [White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre] didn't make a good excuse. There are so many ways to spin [inflation], that she could have found some little small group of countries that have something in common and say, "But we're better than they are."

A lot of people could do better from that podium, I think. I think Jen Psaki did a tremendous job now that I have something to compare her to. But listen, I saw a video on Instagram of all places. They have Congressman Jason Smith. Nice enough guy, I don't know much about him. But he's grilling Janet Yellen and he gets her to admit that their strategy for reducing inflation in part is to reduce deficit, because that's one of the things they think they've gotten right. And when you look at how they reduce deficit, it's laughable. But if reducing deficit reduces inflation, then it doesn't take a very smart person to say that increasing government spending maybe increases inflation. And I really wish you would have driven that point home, because I think that's the point that if you got Janet Yellen to admit, then Joe Biden does have to accept responsibility for the majority of this problem.

