'The Five' celebrates 11-year anniversary and show's smashing success, domination of cable news

" The Five " co-hosts commemorated 11 years of live friendship and unscripted fun with on-air festivities Monday, celebrating the show's unprecedented success that continues to dominate cable news.

"The Five" became the first non-primetime program to finish as the most-watched cable news show for three consecutive quarters last month, as hosts Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro and rotating hosts Geraldo Rivera, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford, Jr. pulled in an average audience of 3.3 million viewers despite airing at 5 p.m. ET.

The show first premiered in July 2011 and was only supposed to have a five-week temporary run. Since then, "The Five" has emerged as one of Fox News’ highest-rated programs, finishing No. 1 with an average audience of over 3 million viewers, as the channel crushes CNN and MSNBC viewership. Fox News finished as the most-watched cable news channel for the 72nd straight week, in large part due to "The Five's" massive audience.

"I can't imagine, those first shows must've been terrible looking back," Perino quipped, praising the devoted viewers for making her 11 years as a co-host an "awesome" experience.

"One of the things I've always been amazed by is that they remember some of the things that happened 11 years ago, and they can tell you exactly what it was and who said it and why it made them laugh."

Judge Jeanine Pirro said she is grateful that the show gives her the chance to "pipe off on all the different topics of the day."

"I love it…I love you all, that's a great part of it," she said.

Harold Ford Jr. said he and his son first got hooked on the show after hearing Gutfeld's wildly catchy jingle from his "Animals Are Great" segment.

Co-host Jesse Watters appeared too distracted by the spicy rigatoni, alla vodka and cannolis at the party to offer words of reflection.

"I don't want to say anything, I just want to eat," Watters joked, helping himself to a plate of food catered by Arthur & Sons NY Italian, a New York City restaurant.

The network recently finished the second quarter of 2022 as cable’s most-watched network among both total and primetime viewers as Americans continue to flock to Fox News.



