Daily Beast op-ed refers to Daniel Cameron, other RNC speakers as 'token minorities'

An opinion piece published by The Daily Beast on Wednesday singled out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as one of the "token minorities" to speak at this year's Republican National Convention.

Writer Kali Holloway mocked the GOP speakers attacking Democrats and the media of being, as she describes, "hellbent on destroying the traditional (White) American way of life." She hit former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann for claiming the left attempted to "cancel" him despite landing a primetime speaking spot at the RNC.

After mocking Tiffany and Eric Trump's remarks, she eventually made her way towards taking aim at Cameron.

"No GOP event is complete without a few token minorities to absolve the party of its overt race-baiting and appeals to white grievance," Holloway wrote, linking to another Daily Beast article about the speeches from Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. "Tonight, that relief was most overtly provided by Daniel Cameron, the first African-American attorney general of Kentucky, whose support for Trump helped explain why Breonna Taylor’s police killers are still free."

Holloway asserted that Cameron's attacks against Joe Biden over his remarks about the Black community were "actually to an audience of White Republicans who love it when Black conservatives give them a pass for their racism."

The writer also blasted President Trump for using the White House as a "political prop" to issue a pardon for former felon-turned-activist Jon Ponder and oversee a naturalization ceremony of five immigrants, calling them "absolutely gross and very likely illegal."

"It was also completely Trumpian, meaning his base probably loved it. And if that’s the measure of success for this president ‒ and I think it very much is ‒ then tonight was a definite win," Holloway concluded.