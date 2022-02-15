Thai model attacked on NYC subway by suspect with 44 prior arrests: 'Something is fundamentally wrong'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Thai woman who was attacked on the New York subway said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday she saw the "worst side" of the Big Apple when she was assaulted and robbed by a man with a long criminal history.

After leaving a concert in November, model Bew Jirajariywetch was on her way home when she was attacked by suspect Kevin Douglas, who is seen on video striking her and holding her on the ground.

"He hit me multiple times in my face to make sure I couldn’t make any noise. And then touched me inappropriately. And then he took my purse before he was gone," Jirajariywetch said alongside her attorney Eric Parnes.

Douglas, 40, was charged with second-degree robbery , third-degree robbery and second-degree assault, the New York Police Department said, according to the New York Post.

Douglas was arrested for another alleged assault on the same day. He was already in jail when he was charged in the assault Thursday and is due back in court April 1.

Douglas’ extensive record dates back to 1997 and includes 44 arrests – 16 on one day in May 2019 alone for unknown reasons, the Post reported. His arrests include assault, drugs, criminal tampering and illegal possession of a weapon.

Parnes told host Ainsley Earhardt that police and "more importantly" the district attorney’s office must answer for why suspects like Douglas are being released to commit more crime.

"There is something fundamentally wrong when someone who has over a double-digit amount of priors is first able to be out of jail. That is a problem in itself," Parnes said.

"And second, that he was arrested the same day and has been incarcerated for three months. It's taken three months for an arrest warrant to be issued. That is also extremely troubling."

Jirajariywetch said she's being more careful since the attack and still sees the city as a "beautiful" place despite what she experienced.