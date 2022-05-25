New Jersey Gov. Murphy on Texas school shooting: We can’t keep answering tragedies with inaction
An 18-year-old shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
Responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that the federal government can’t keep answering tragedies with inaction.
PHIL MURPHY: I'm proud of what we've done in New Jersey. We've tightened things up here. We have a lot of police today, for instance, out there with no specific threats. But hardening our targets in our schools. … Whether it's New Jersey or whether it's America, we can't keep answering these unspeakable tragedies with inaction. Something has to happen here. A former colleague in the State Department used to say you can't answer something with nothing. Yeah, we have to act. I know the steps that we should take in New Jersey. In fact, I'm going to speak to them in a few minutes at a press conference. There are steps that are that we could take as a country that are overwhelmingly supported by folks on both sides of the aisle. But please, God, let's stop seeing these tragedies, whether it was Buffalo a couple of weeks ago, whether it's these precious kids yesterday, please, God, let's do something.
