New Jersey Gov. Murphy on Texas school shooting: We can’t keep answering tragedies with inaction

Responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas , New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that the federal government can’t keep answering tragedies with inaction.

PHIL MURPHY: I'm proud of what we've done in New Jersey. We've tightened things up here. We have a lot of police today, for instance, out there with no specific threats. But hardening our targets in our schools. … Whether it's New Jersey or whether it's America, we can't keep answering these unspeakable tragedies with inaction. Something has to happen here. A former colleague in the State Department used to say you can't answer something with nothing. Yeah, we have to act. I know the steps that we should take in New Jersey. In fact, I'm going to speak to them in a few minutes at a press conference. There are steps that are that we could take as a country that are overwhelmingly supported by folks on both sides of the aisle. But please, God, let's stop seeing these tragedies, whether it was Buffalo a couple of weeks ago, whether it's these precious kids yesterday, please, God, let's do something.

