Published

Texas school shooting: Sen. Rubio calls for 'multidisciplinary' approach to school shooting prevention

Sen. Marco Rubio outlines a method to prevent school shootings following the devastating Uvalde, Texas shooting on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Sen. Marco Rubio showed what a "multidisciplinary" approach to school shooting prevention looks like Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" in the wake of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: We do have tools available now for risk assessment. It's one of the ways the Secret Service protects presidents. It's not so much about the physical protection alone, it's that they are able to profile and identify people [whom] they believe pose a threat to a president or a leader and are able to go to them and prevent them from acting. And that same system that is able to identify that — that risk-assessment protocols exist for things like [a] mass shooting. And then the question becomes, can you have tools in place to identify and intervene before people take that next step? 

UVALDE, TEXAS, SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 19 CHILDREN, 3 ADULTS, INCLUDING SHOOTER DEAD

[School shooting prevention] has to be multidisciplinary, right? You have to have input from all kinds of places. So it might be a law enforcement interaction combined with what a school counselor or a teacher is seeing, combined with what a family member or a parent is reporting. And then all of these things come into a central location as opposed to being bifurcated from each other. It's a really useful tool, and it's one that we should use more because unfortunately there's someone out there right now [who]'s going to be the next school shooter because they're watching this stuff on TV and it's going to inspire them to act. And it's a terrible thing. 

