Keith Olbermann spends Mother's Day attacking mom for choosing to homeschool her children

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermannn sent Mother's Day attacking mother of five Bethany Mandel for choosing to homeschool her children.

"Imagine putting ‘homeschool mom’ in your bio and not understanding you've just ruined the lives of five innocent children," the left-wing former host tweeted Sunday in response to a tweet by Mandel criticizing Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt.

Mandel, a conservative writer and editor for the children's book series Heroes of Liberty, had responded to attacks from Schimdt on the late-Arizona Sen. John McCain, his daughter Meghan McCain and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, by calling him a "narcissistic lunatic" for bragging about "intimidating" the elder McCain in an encounter prior to his death.

"What an empty life this man lives. This is how we live ours," Mandel later responded to Olbermann, mocking his criticism, and including photos of her family spending time together outdoors.

"I love that my two year old (green hoody) is jump walking, her feet off the ground in this shot. That’s how she lives her life," she added.

Mandel continued mocking Olbermann in a separate tweet, referencing a school trip she took her kids on to the National Gallery, saying, "My poor homeschool kids," and including a laughing emoji.

When asked for additional comment on Olbermann's remarks, Mandel pointed to what she called the "severe academic disadvantage" her children would be in if they attended public school in their home county in Maryland.

"If my kids went to public school where I live, they would be at a severe academic disadvantage. They would have spent over year on Zoom and then tried to learn how to read with their and their teacher’s mouths covered as they learned letter sounds," she told Fox News Digital.

"Instead, they go to museums and have 1:1 instruction with the most caring and loving teacher possible: their mom. My kids are extraordinarily lucky to be homeschooled," she added.

Mandel provided a chart showing declining math proficiency scores for Montgomery County middle schools, which, according to the chart, reached a low point in 2021, a year following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.