Texas school shooting: Former NYPD Commissioner Bratton warns 'it will happen again'

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton warned in the wake of the Texas school shooting that there will be another mass shooting at a school Wednesday on "Your World."

BILL BRATTON: It is quite clear that the first story is never the last story. They evolve over time. You, for the many years you've been covering the news and certainly, stories like this – understand that it literally changes by the hour. And we have so much more to work with today than we had yesterday. So ultimately, we hope to understand what was the motivation of this young man … We just don't know at this stage of the game as to the investigation, what were the ultimate motives? Why did he seem to change so quickly? And again, is there more social media that we are not aware of that law enforcement might have access to? Or as they continue the investigation, they might get access to? We just don't know. That's why we have these investigations. That's why we have all this attention. We learn from each of these. But one thing we do learn from each of these is there's going to be another. That's the state of America today. As sure as you and I are sitting here talking about this, hoping it will never happen again - it will happen again.

