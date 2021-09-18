Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Border flooded with hundreds of migrants crossing into Texas

The situation has 'spiraled out of control,' a reporter on the ground said

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Images show chaotic scenes in Del Rio amid migrant crisis Video

Images show chaotic scenes in Del Rio amid migrant crisis

The Biden administration plan to deport thousands of Haitian migrants amid the border crisis; Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reports.

Hundreds of migrants are seen crossing the border into Texas in Del Rio on Saturday, with many of them originally coming from Haiti. 

"This situation has completely spiraled out of control," Fox News’s Bill Melugin said Saturday while in Del Rio, showing hundreds of migrants crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. 

FOX NEWS CLEARED TO FLY AFTER BIDEN FAA TEMPORARILY BANS DRONES OVER BRIDGE PACKED WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

"We got here two days ago. It has only gotten significantly worse. Honestly, it's just stunning to witness what we're watching here on this river because we've been here for two hours now, almost two hours, and this line of people hasn't stopped."

Melugin added that it’s a "crisis in every way shape in form."

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Your Money