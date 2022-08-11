Texas rancher applauds bussing of migrants to NYC: Send them 'right to Biden's front door'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas rancher said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should keep bussing migrants from the border to New York City and Washington, D.C.

"I hope that Greg Abbott adds another 40-something busses and brings them all up to New York and then keeps them going up to Delaware and puts them right in (Joe Biden's) front door," said Lynn Allen.

Allen said with the ongoing "recession," the American people are left to pay for these migrants and said "this country is in bad shape right now."

ABBOTT SENDS MESSAGE TO NYC MAYOR ADAMS ABOUT CAMPAIGNING FOR BETO O'ROURKE IN TEXAS: ‘BRING IT’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is ramping up pressure on the federal government to step up and assist with the surge in migrants the city is seeing -- a week after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made a similar plea.

Adams has been sounding the alarm about a spike in migrants coming to the Big Apple, and specifically blaming Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for bussing migrants to the city.

Adams said he was going to meet with President Biden later this week and would be calling for federal aid.

Allen said ranchers like himself in Texas are seeing the consequences of the open border on their land and said illegal immigrants need to be "turned back around."

Allen said ranchers are facing issues with migrants damaging their property and leaving items behind that cows often eat in the fields.

"You've got water bottles everywhere. You've got clothes, sacks. Cattle, they'll eat that, and it'll get it in their stomachs, and it will eventually kill them later on down the line."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen mentioned that although he is fine with people coming here legally, there is little to no information about illegal immigrants, including their country of origin and their health status.

"This Biden administration right here. It seems to me and everybody that I talk to … all they're wanting to do is do one thing, and that's tear the United States of America down and cut the heart out of the working person, so they give up and rely on the government."

Fox News Adam Shaw contributed to this report

