Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas mother regrets vote for Biden after teen daughter killed by illegal immigrant: 'I want to know why'

Adrienne Sophia Exum killed by drunk driver who won't be deported under Biden policies

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
Illegal immigrant who killed American teen won't be deported under Biden policy Video

Illegal immigrant who killed American teen won't be deported under Biden policy

Rhonda Exum, mother of Adrienne Sophia Exum who was killed, says she feels disappointed in Biden. Adrienne's cousin, Tranette, says it feels like no one cares, and Texas AG Ken Paxton says President Biden has betrayed Americans.

Adrienne Sophia Exum, a 19-year-old from Texas, was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk. Adrienne’s mother, Rhonda Exum, was told the man would be deported, but under President Biden’s immigration policies, he is staying in the country. 

Rhonda Exum is looking for answers. She said she was never informed when the deportation decision was rescinded.

"I really want to know why," Exum said on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday. 

BORDER SHERIFFS SLAM BIDEN ADMIN'S COVERT TRANSPORTS OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS: ‘WILLFUL NEGLECT’

Jan. 23, 2022: Fox News footage shows migrants being released into the US.

Jan. 23, 2022: Fox News footage shows migrants being released into the US.

"By him not being deported, it’s like you telling me my daughter’s life didn’t mean anything."

Adrienne’s cousin, Tranette Gamboa, told Fox News’ Todd Piro that she was shocked to find out the man would not be deported. 

"They don’t care," Gamboa said. 

Exum, who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, said she’s disappointed. 

"I thought he was going to talk for the American people, basically, and not for himself," she said. "I don’t feel that he has done anything but disappoint."

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued the following statement regarding the administration’s updated enforcement policies: "For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment of the individual and take into account the totality of the facts and circumstances. …"

Ken Paxton on illegal migrant charged with killing Texas corporal: ‘We predicted this’ Video

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to Mayorkas by saying it "doesn’t matter" to the administration that an illegal immigrant killed Adrienne Exum.

"I believe that Biden has betrayed our country. He’s betraying families that are losing people right and left," Paxton said. "I think the answer to the ‘why?’ is that they have greater goals that are more important than saving members of families."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rhonda Exum continued to ask why her daughter’s killer is allowed to remain in the country. 

"My message is: Look out for the American people first."

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.