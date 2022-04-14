Texas mother of 9-year-old girl who died in shooting slams killer's release on bail: 'Out of control'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of a 9-year-old shot to death in Houston, Texas, is devastated as her daughter's killer continues to walk the streets as hundreds of children have already fallen victim to gun violence nationwide in 2022.

TEXAS' HARRIS COUNTY HAS MORE THAN 700 OPEN MURDER WARRANTS 25K OPEN FELONY WARRANTS: REPORT

Wendy Alvarez, who lost her daughter Arlene Alvarez on Valentine's Day after a man shot at the car they were traveling in multiple times, called the release "unfair" on "Fox & Friends First."

"It's unfair that he has a choice," Alvarez told co-host Carley Shimkus. "I don't have my baby here… I didn't get a second chance. My daughter didn't get a second chance. We had a plan and a lot of people [are] telling me that probably it was meant to be in God's plan, but I don't I don't think so."

The family's SUV was targeted by a man who mistakenly thought a suspect who robbed him at a drive-thru ATM moments earlier was inside. The suspect, Tony Earls, was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and released from jail after posting bail. The charge was filed before the young girl died from her wounds.

According to Alvarez, her daughter's murderer is still out on bond walking free. She is expected to meet with Governor Greg Abbott regarding the crime surge, expressing her hope he will be able to mitigate the ongoing spike.

"I really do hope something positive comes out of this," Alvarez said. "I do want to meet him and I do have faith that he's going to help us out because this has gotten out of control, and we need to come together."

"My daughter didn't get to be here because of the gun violence," she continued.

The Gun Violence Archive indicates over 430 children have died this year alone due to gun violence, compared to just over 1,550 in the entirety of 2021. Harris County, home to Houston, reportedly has over 700 open murder warrants and over 25,000 open felony warrants.