Texas lt. gov. warns of Biden's border inaction after Jocelyn Nungaray's murder: 'It can happen to you'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned of the deadly consequences of the border crisis, calling out President Biden for failing to "seal the border with Mexico right now" following the brutal murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

"If Joe Biden had any compassion at all for this family or the families of Laken Riley or Rachel Morin and others who have been killed… he would secure the border on Thursday, the day of [Nungaray's] funeral," Patrick told "America's Newsroom," Wednesday.

"This little girl, she was tortured, she was strangled, and she was thrown in the river like a rag doll," he continued. "Now I want America to wake up. This can come to your wife, your daughter, your sister, your grandmother. It can happen to you. There are animals roaming this country today because of Joe Biden, and these three women I just named would all be alive today – today – if it weren't for Joe Biden. The blood is on his hands."

Prosecutors said Tuesday that two illegal immigrants from Venezuela allegedly lured the Houston girl under a bridge where they sexually assaulted her before tying her up and killing her.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, have each been charged with capital murder.

"While we're there, looking at the casket and praying for this family, [Biden] will be letting more animals like the two that allegedly killed her into this country," Patrick remarked.

The Texas Republican urged former President Trump to confront Biden at Thursday night's CNN Presidential Debate on the result of his border policies.

"I would ask President Biden, ‘can you tell me who Rachel Morin is? Can you tell me who Jocelyn is? Can you tell me who Laken Riley is?’ And Joe Biden has a choice. He could either say, ‘Yes, there are three people who should be alive today except for my border policies,' or, ’I don't know who they are,'" he said.

Jocelyn's mother, Alexis Nungaray, tearfully told "Hannity" on Tuesday that "we have to stop burying our kids."

"This isn’t right. We have to have more reinforcement when it comes to letting people in. This is not okay," she said.

Pena Ramos illegally crossed into El Paso, Texas, in May, sources with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News. He was caught by Border Patrol agents and was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear in court.

Rangel Martinez also crossed illegally into El Paso in March and was caught by Border Patrol. He was released into the U.S. on an unknown basis.

Pena Ramos was wearing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) ankle bracelet at the time of the crime – a detail highlighted by Jocelyn's grandfather, Kelvin Alvarenga, during the "Hannity" interview.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News in a statement Friday that he "illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, parole or admission by a U.S. immigration officer on an unknown date and at an unknown location."

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg described the city of Houston as a "huge international hub" that draws in people from all over the country.

"Unfortunately, we see a great deal of violence committed by illegal immigrants, and we see as many victimized by other illegals and regular people here. It’s an enormous problem. This was bound to happen," Ogg told Fox News on Tuesday. "It’s one of those things that, as an elected prosecutor, you are just waiting for [the] other shoe to drop. I’m just sick and sickened this little girl was the innocent victim of these two monsters."

