Texas district fires first-grade teacher who joked about killing sister's White boyfriend: 'Hide the body'

Texas district said that they fired a self-identified "Black supremacist" teacher accused of posting anti-White posts, which included a joke about violence. Prior to the firing the teacher bragged about how she would never be terminated and said some of the administration "laughed" off her posts.

"Why shouldn't I hate White people," former Thompson Elementary School first-grade teacher Danielle Allen, 29, posted on X Corp., formerly known as Twitter. Allen used X for a burner account where she went under the pseudonym "Claire Kyle." The account was first discovered by X user Amiri King.

Mesquite Independent School District called the posts "racist" Tuesday, adding the teacher would not be "eligible for rehire."

"[T]he highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms," the statement said.

However, Allen had a different perspective of an initial response from admin the day prior.

"Y'all have found my job," Allen posted on X. "They told me to delete the post, but my job is safe since I did not directly wish harm on ALL White people. They laughed and told me to watch what I say, and I'll be good to go."

"Just talked to the school board and my job is safe. I told them it was a joke, and they know I'm not racist so have fun."

The teacher recorded a video of herself walking through the halls of what appeared to be the elementary school, stating, "Twitter thinks they can take my job away from me… Call me every name under the sun but y'all will never call me unemployed."

Allen had originally posted a text message exchange in which she joked about planning to murder her sister's White boyfriend. She expressed concern that the boyfriend looked like a Trump supporter.

"Like I'm baffled AF (as f--k) seeing a White man in my house. I can't believe it!! This is supposed to be a [Black-person-only] house. I'm so mad right now!!" Allen said.

"I can't BELIEVE she has this cave dweller in my freaking house!!!!… Omg I'm trying to stay calm. She knows I'm a racist!!!… Come and kill him for me… I promise I'll help you hide the body… Bring all 4 of your guns."

"MY SIS LETTING ALL OF EUROPE TAKE TURNS ON HER!!! The disappointment I feel right now!!!! Our parents raised us better than this!!!!"

The thumbnail image for the burner account was the same which appeared on her Facebook exchange.

The teacher not only bragged about being a "racist" against White people, but also about being "homophobic."

"That's super gay," an incoming message said.

"This is why I love you. Thank you for being homophobic like I am. You're my soulmate."