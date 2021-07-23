Expand / Collapse search
Texas Democrat: I'm sure colleagues who got Covid wished they'd worn masks on private flight

Dutton is one of two members who have returned to Texas and not been arrested despite Gov. Greg Abbott's warning

Fox News Staff
Texas State Representative Harold Dutton Jr. on returning home from the group of Democratic lawmakers that fled to Washington D.C. to protest a GOP election reform bill.

After COVID spread among Texas Democratic legislators who fled to Washington D.C. to protest GOP voting reform bills, State Rep. Harold Dutton Jr. told "Fox & Friends" Friday why he returned home and said his Democratic colleagues likely now wished they had worn masks for their private flight.

TEXAS DEMOCRAT LEAVES DC, RETURNS TO AUSTIN FOR 'GOOD FAITH DIALOGUE' ON VOTING BILL

HAROLD DUTTON:  I came home to Austin because I was going to go back, but when the Covid outbreak happened, I thought well, I can’t risk that. So I have got to stay in Houston. And then I thought rather than stay in Houston, why don’t I go to Austin and begin talking with some of the people who had sponsored this bill. And yesterday, I had about an hour-and-a-half meeting with the sponsor of the bill and two of the other people on the committee. And we went through the bill piece by piece and I think they have a better understanding of it, and I think I have a better understanding of where they are…

Well, first of all, I was not on the plane. I went commercial on my own dime. I was not — I wasn’t one — I was in Houston at the time that they made that decision. I thought, well, rather than flying back to Austin and then get on a plane and go to Washington, why don’t I just get on a plane in Houston and go to Washington, which is what I did. I think in hindsight, of course, on the commercial flight, we all had on masks. And in hindsight, I’m sure that they would all wear masks had they known the outcome of where we are now.

