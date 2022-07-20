Expand / Collapse search
Texas Democrat mayor sends message to liberal leaders seeking Biden's help with migrants: 'Good luck to them'

DC and New York mayors looking to Biden admin for help dealing with migrants

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Texas mayor: We're 'still waiting' for help combating the border crisis Video

Texas mayor: We're 'still waiting' for help combating the border crisis

Eagle Pass, Texas Mayor pro-tem Yolanda Ramon tells liberal New York City and D.C. mayors 'good luck' in getting federal assistance in helping address illegal immigration, noting that border towns haven't been able to secure aid.

The mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas said the federal government has not helped mitigate the border crisis, as big city mayors sound the alarm about the migrant influx. 

Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Ramon (D) joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss how the federal government has abandoned its responsibility to secure the border and reacted to New York City Mayor Eric Adams calling for federal resources to assist with asylum seekers. 

"Good luck to them on getting any help from the federal government because we've been asking for over a year and we haven't gotten much of that," she said. 

Adams said in a release that New York has experienced a sharp increase in asylum seekers from Latin America and others regions over the last several weeks. 

THE ’JOE BIDEN BODY BAGS’ CONTINUE TO WORSEN DUE TO BIDEN’S ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER: SEN CRUZ 

More than 2,800 of those individuals have entered New York City’s shelter system and Adams' office said the Big Apple is working with the government to ensure the city can provide comprehensive support and resources to them. 

Monica De La Cruz: The left's radical agenda does not represent Hispanic voters Video

Ramon said the crisis is a "humanitarian issue" that the federal government has not provided any help for. 

"I asked for the numbers yesterday. And just last month alone, we had 13,000 come through here in one month. … I can only imagine how much more there were," said Ramon. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to a question about the Office of Emergency Management's recent Nuclear Preparedness PSA during an unrelated press conference about illegal short-term rentals. 

The mayor said there is more infrastructure in larger cities to deal with the influx of migrants who are being transported around the country. She said her border town does not have the resources to handle the influx.

"I think they have a little more of that up there in Washington and New York … We're a small community. We don't have the manpower. We don't have the infrastructure," she told Brian Kilmeade.

Ramon said she hopes New York and Washington D.C. receive help to mitigate the influx. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday that migrants are being "tricked" into boarding buses to the city from Texas, leading to overcrowding in homeless shelters.

"We've been asking for [help] for over a year. So let's see who gets it first. Washington or those small border towns, here in Eagle Pass." 

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.