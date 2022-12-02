Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border, warns crisis will soon become 'unmanageable'

A Texas judge is sending another invitation to President Biden to witness the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss why he is still pushing for the visit and warned that the end of Title 42 will create an "unmanageable situation" for his community.

"I wish he'd come down here for himself, so he could see it for himself and understand the issues and the problems that we're facing," said Cortez.

OVER 73,000 ‘GOTAWAYS’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER IN NOVEMBER, HIGHEST EVER RECORDED

This comes just days after the White House falsely claimed that Biden visited the border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was called out as a liar by Twitter users Wednesday after she claimed that President Biden has visited the southern border.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy brought up the subject during the White House press briefing, asking Jean-Pierre whether Biden would answer House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., invitation to visit the southern border with him.

"He’s been there. He’s been to the border. And since he took office…" Jean-Pierre said.

Despite this, Jean-Pierre did not face any response from fact-checkers and has rarely faced any since she began serving as press secretary.

Cortez believes that the United States has "outdated immigration laws." Cortez argued, "if the laws don't change, then nothing is going to change in our border strategy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cortez discussed how his community would be put in a "very vulnerable situation" when Title 42 ends.

"Because the laws of our country say that if you come to one of our ports of entry and seek asylum, then we only have a certain amount of time to process you. So that means that it's going to be all the redeployment of all our people in between the ports of entry where most of the bad things happen," he told co-host Pete Hegseth.

Judge Cortez previously requested for Biden to visit the southern border in May and won re-election last month.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report