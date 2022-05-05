Democratic Texas judge on 'Fox & Friends': President Biden needs to visit the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic Texas judge told "Fox & Friends" Thursday President Biden needs to visit the border to "totally understand the situation."

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez explained why he wrote a letter to Biden asking him to visit the southern border as the border crisis grows.

TEXAS RANCHERS FEAR TITLE 42 ROLLBACK, STRUGGLE TO FIND WORKERS DUE TO BORDER ISSUES

"I think it would be good for our president, who is our leader, to come here and see for himself what the situation is and hear from us, hear from the people that are on the border. … This is very frustrating for us," he told host Brian Kilmeade.

Kilmeade doubted Biden will go to the border because it's a "disaster" that the president would then have to formally acknowledge.

In the two-page open letter sent Monday, Cortez said his region "is situated at a unique crossroads of national security and economic considerations."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PUSH BIDEN ADMIN FOR INFORMATION ON MIGRANTS ON TERROR DATABASE

"We bear the responsibility of welcoming, treating, and caring for those migrants even as we struggle to care for the less fortunate in our community," Cortez wrote.

"If we continue on the current path that ceases enforcement of the current order, the negative consequences are expected to be real and immediate for American citizens living in border communities across the Southwest."

The Texas judge said U.S. immigration policies have been in place for 36 years since "President Reagan allowed amnesty for millions of immigrants", and he is requesting the president and Congress come up with a solution to solve the "complex" situation.

"Well, since 1986… the laws haven't changed. The policy hasn't changed. So we continue to have the same situation. We're looking for a final solution," the judge said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cortez said he is expecting an "immediate" influx of immigrants after Title 42 is lifted.

"[The border] is an American problem. It is a local problem. It's an international problem," he said.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report