Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for 'categorically false' claim Biden visited the border: 'Caught in lies daily'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was called out as a liar by Twitter users Wednesday after she claimed that President Biden has visited the southern border.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy brought up the subject during the White House press briefing, asking Jean-Pierre whether Biden would answer House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., invitation to visit the southern border with him.

"We know the president’s never been down to the border. The possible next speaker says that he wants [Biden] to go with him. So, is he going to?" Doocy asked.

"He’s been there. He’s been to the border. And since he took office…" Jean-Pierre said.

Despite Doocy asking when exactly Biden visited the border, Jean-Pierre ignored the question and instead moved on to attack Republicans for their unwillingness to work with the president.

Several Twitter users quickly attacked the clip, pointing out that Biden has not visited the border at all since his presidential term began.

"Narrator: President Biden has not been to the border," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted.

National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker commented, "She gets caught in lies daily, it's amazing."

"Categorically false. He has never stopped at the southern border in his entire career," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., wrote.

Former California Senate candidate James Bradley tweeted, "Karine Jean-Pierre FACT CHECK: Joe Biden has NOT been to the southern border HE OPENED since he has been president."

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote, "The only time Biden has conceivably ‘been to the border’ was during a very brief 2008 drive-by when he landed at El Paso airport and rode in a motorcade to the suburb of Las Cruces, with the route there hugging the U.S.-Mexico border for a few minutes."

Dally Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova remarked, "Jen Psaki told reporters that the last time Biden was at the border was when he drove by in 2008."

In Oct. 2021, Doocy questioned Psaki on the same subject. At the time, Psaki referenced Biden’s drive past the El Paso border in 2008 while he was campaigning for then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

Psaki added, "But, the most important thing everyone should know and understand is that the president has worked on these issues throughout his entire career and is well-versed in every aspect of our immigration system, including the border — that includes when he was vice president."

Jean-Pierre previously came under fire in August for claiming to Doocy that illegal immigrants were not "walking across" the border despite many images and videos suggesting otherwise.

Despite this, Jean-Pierre did not face any response from fact-checkers and has rarely faced any since she began serving as press secretary.

