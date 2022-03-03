Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas GOP candidate calls out AOC: 'This is not a progressive, socialist community'

Cassy Garcia advances to GOP runoff as Dem incumbent faces AOC-backed challenger

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Texas congressional candidate: Do not AOC our Texas Video

Texas congressional candidate: Do not AOC our Texas

Congressional candidate Cassy Garcia, R-Texas, on taking on AOC-backed candidates in Texas.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas congressional candidate called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Thursday, vowing Republicans will "fire" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the 2022 midterm elections.

"I have a message for AOC: Do not AOC, our south Texas, and our Texas. We are not a progressive socialist community. Our party is all about faith, family, and freedom, and the voters have spoken. March 1st, we saw victorious people coming out to support our race and we are going to win this runoff on May 24th and we are going to be victorious in November," Cassy Garcia told "Fox & Friends First."

DEMS CUELLAR, CISNEROS HEAD TO RUNOFF IN TEXAS US HOUSE PRIMARY

Garcia is running in the district of Rep. Henry Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent and the last anti-abortion House Democrat. Cuellar has been critical of the Biden administration's border policies.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) delivers remarks during a rally for the passage of the USMCA trade agreement, on September 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) delivers remarks during a rally for the passage of the USMCA trade agreement, on September 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

After avoiding defeat in Tuesday's Democratic primary in Texas, he will head to a runoff against progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, according to The Associated Press.

Cisneros, 28, represents the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which is trying to oust moderate incumbents. Cisneros' campaign was endorsed by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. 

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the 'Get Out the Vote' rally on February 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the 'Get Out the Vote' rally on February 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for Cisneros last month in San Antonio, telling the crowd that Texas turning blue is "inevitable," and that "if we flip Texas, we flip the country." 

Garcia said although Rep. Cuellar promised to secure the border, he has always voted with Pelosi on border-related issues.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas congressional candidate: Biden admin 'done nothing to secure border' Video

Garcia said she has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. Furthermore, she added that people are "frustrated" over the border, which has been crossed by an unprecedented amount of migrants since Biden took office.

"The Biden administration has done nothing to secure our southern border. Our landowners, our ranchers are speaking out, and that's why we are going to be victorious come May and come November, we are going to split this district. We're going to take over the House, the Senate, and we're going to fire Nancy Pelosi," said Garcia, who will face Sandra Whitten in the GOP runoff. 

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.