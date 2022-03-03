Texas GOP candidate calls out AOC: 'This is not a progressive, socialist community'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas congressional candidate called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Thursday, vowing Republicans will "fire" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the 2022 midterm elections.

"I have a message for AOC: Do not AOC, our south Texas, and our Texas. We are not a progressive socialist community. Our party is all about faith, family, and freedom, and the voters have spoken. March 1st, we saw victorious people coming out to support our race and we are going to win this runoff on May 24th and we are going to be victorious in November," Cassy Garcia told "Fox & Friends First."

DEMS CUELLAR, CISNEROS HEAD TO RUNOFF IN TEXAS US HOUSE PRIMARY

Garcia is running in the district of Rep. Henry Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent and the last anti-abortion House Democrat. Cuellar has been critical of the Biden administration's border policies.

After avoiding defeat in Tuesday's Democratic primary in Texas, he will head to a runoff against progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, according to The Associated Press.

Cisneros, 28, represents the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which is trying to oust moderate incumbents. Cisneros' campaign was endorsed by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for Cisneros last month in San Antonio, telling the crowd that Texas turning blue is "inevitable," and that "if we flip Texas, we flip the country."

Garcia said although Rep. Cuellar promised to secure the border, he has always voted with Pelosi on border-related issues.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Garcia said she has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. Furthermore, she added that people are "frustrated" over the border, which has been crossed by an unprecedented amount of migrants since Biden took office.

"The Biden administration has done nothing to secure our southern border. Our landowners, our ranchers are speaking out, and that's why we are going to be victorious come May and come November, we are going to split this district. We're going to take over the House, the Senate, and we're going to fire Nancy Pelosi," said Garcia, who will face Sandra Whitten in the GOP runoff.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.