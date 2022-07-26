Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Texas border mayor demands help from Feds: 'The numbers are incredible'

DHS sources report over 900,000 illegal immigrant gotaways since FY 2021 began

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas mayor on border crisis: ‘The numbers are incredible’ Video

Texas mayor on border crisis: ‘The numbers are incredible’

McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos discusses his town’s experience with surging border crossings and weighs in on the impact of the border crisis on the country.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sounded the alarm on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday on the "national crisis" at the southern border amid an "incredible" number of illegal crossings, getaway apprehensions, drug smuggling and human trafficking occurring in Texas.

TED CRUZ RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO DETAILING ‘NARCO SLAVE TRADE’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER: ‘THIS IS BARBARIC'

JAVIER VILLALOBOS: It's incredible what we've seen. And actually, that's kind of something that we've expected. But you know what? Let me tell you something. We feel a little bit better here and not necessarily because of the situation, but the immigrants for some reason have been going to different areas. We're talking Eagle Pass, Del Rio, just like you show right now. We still have a lot of the issues, but we don't have the issues like we had before. I don't wish anything on anybody, but I feel for Eagle Pass for Del Rio. The numbers are incredible, but these are also not the numbers that we had before. It's shifted before it was asylum seekers trying to come in and now we have immigrants just coming regardless. The numbers are incredible. And last month, this is one of the biggest concerns I have, because I used to say it's not necessarily border security or issues with border security or border crisis. I say it was a national crisis. And look what's going on. We have issues in New York and Washington, D.C. and that's exactly what we're talking about. Because the immigrants were not staying here on the border. They were passing through here. And that's exactly what's going on still right now. And this time a little bit more difficult. We got 19 people that were caught from the terrorist watch list. How many people were not? And just like you all were stating that something that concerns us and concerns us very much, not just as a border city, but as a country. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Texas mayor demands action from Feds to combat border crisis Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.