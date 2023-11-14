Democratic staffers revolt over bosses in Congress 'not listening' to constituents on Israel: Report

Some Democratic aides in Congress are demanding that their bosses do more to push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war as internal disagreements continue to threaten the unity of the party, per a new report.

"A wave of current and former staff members, mostly of a younger generation, are agitating for a cease-fire and speaking out against their bosses’ positions," according to a New York Times story from Monday.

A statement from a group of three congressional aides, who chose to remain anonymous, called out their Democratic bosses over the ongoing war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas. "We are congressional staffers on Capitol Hill, and we are no longer comfortable staying silent," three aides told The Times.

The aides continued: "Our constituents are pleading for a cease-fire, and we are the staffers answering their calls. Most of our bosses on Capitol Hill are not listening to the people they represent. We demand our leaders speak up: Call for a cease-fire, a release of all hostages and an immediate de-escalation now."

"The walkout was the latest in a series of actions congressional aides have taken, almost all of them anonymously, to publicly urge members of Congress — their own bosses — to call for a cease-fire in Gaza," per The Times.

The issue represents the widening cracks between Democrats on Israel, as most leading party members continue to support the Jewish state to the chagrin of hard-left progressives. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rejected calls for a cease-fire in the war on "The View" and spoke strongly in defense of Israel. A former Obama administration official — also weighing in on the rhetoric in America over the Israel-Hamas war — rebuked Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in The Atlantic for her support of a pro-Palestinian slogan used by Hamas.

Tlaib was censured by the House of Representatives for sharing a video that included the phrase "From the river to the sea," which some have interpreted as a call for Israel's elimination.

The divide within the Democratic Party is also generational, per The Times.

"But many Democratic congressional staff members, most of them under the age of 35, have found themselves in stark disagreement with their bosses and the Biden administration on an issue that cuts to the heart of their values," The Times wrote. Over 500 staff members have "signed on to letters" requesting Congress to support a cease-fire, the report continued.

Jeremy Slevin, a senior advisor to far-left "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said many feel that the Israel-Hamas war is a "real red line."

"For a lot of people, this is a real red line," he said. "It’s so horrific what’s happening, and it’s so elemental to be able to oppose the bombing of a refugee camp, for example. And it feels like the conversation up here on Capitol Hill, it’s totally divorced from reality — from the reality on the ground in Israel and Gaza, but also from the reality of the views of their own constituents and staffers."

Omar and Tlaib's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

