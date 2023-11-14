Piers Morgan repeatedly asks Jeremy Corbyn if Hamas is terror group in tense exchange: 'Refusing to answer'

"Piers Morgan Uncensored" host Piers Morgan repeatedly pressed UK member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn to label Hamas a terrorist organization during a heated exchange on Monday.

"Are Hamas a terror group? Yes or no?" Morgan asked Corbyn in a verbal battle that has since gone viral online. "I’ve asked you two questions: should Hamas stay in power and are they a terror group. You’re refusing to answer either of them. That is very telling. And you wonder why people believe you had a problem with Jewish people."

"That is not very telling at all!" Corbyn yelled back. "What is very telling is your inability to keep quiet for 30 seconds to allow anyone to answer a question."

"On my show, I ask people questions," Morgan responded. "Normally they answer them."

"No you don’t, you shout at people," Corbyn said back.

"Only when they don’t answer the question," Morgan said.

At one point, Corbyn repeatedly asked Morgan "are you done?"

Commentators online weighed in on the verbal battle between Morgan and Corbyn.

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote that the exchange was "extraordinary."

"A reminder that Corbyn took payments from Press TV in the past. Press TV is funded and controlled by the Islamic Republic," Ali told followers.

Author Hen Mazzig took Morgan's side in the verbal battle. "I totally understand why Piers is aggravated, imagine speaking to a politician who cannot condemn a group which beheaded and burned babies alive, and violated little girls. For shame."

Others who sided with Corbyn felt Morgan didn't give him sufficient time to respond.

Morgan referenced previous accusations of antisemitism against Corbyn, which have plagued him and his Labour Party for years. A 2019 poll showed that a whopping 87 percent of Jewish people in Great Britain believed Corbyn was antisemitic, pointing to many incidents and remarks, many of them involving his staunch support for Palestinians and a perceived hostility toward Israel. Recent reports also showed Jewish members of the Labour Party repeatedly expressing concerns of what they saw as growing anti-Semitism within the party.

Corbyn was eventually suspended from the Labour Party from the party over charges of antisemitism. He also once referred to "friends" from Hamas coming to address Parliament.

Corbyn did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.