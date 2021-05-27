Ted Williams: I'm sick and tired of Black kids dying as a result of violent crime and nobody's 'giving a damn'

Former D.C. homicide detective and Fox News Contributor Ted Williams became visibly outraged during an appearance on "Your World" Thursday, taking aim at left-wing politicians and local leaders who are beginning to acknowledge the unintended negative consequences of the Defund the Police movement, as crime rates surge across the country.

"I think it was a pipe dream for politicians all over this country who overcompensated perhaps for the death of George Floyd," Williams told host Neil Cavuto.

LIBERAL CITIES SEE CONSEQUENCES OF ‘DEFUND POLICE’ AS CRIME SURGES ACCROSS US

"Yes, that was a terrible situation. Law enforcement officers that are wrong should have been punished and one has been convicted…[but]when you defund the police departments, you're taking funds away from the citizens and guess who is winning, Neil? The criminals. They're saying yes, defund, defund!' What happens unfortunately is that they started seeing there was a lot of killings out here and a lot of crime. Crime went up. As a result, they're now trying to reverse."

A recent Fox News Poll showed that 73% of Americans believe there is more crime in 2021 versus 2020. Williams said the Black community has seen a significant increase in homicides and related crimes, but that they have gone largely unreported by the media.

DAN BONGINO: SERIOUS QUESTION, WHY DO LIBERALS LIVE IN AN ALTERNATE UNIVERSE WHEN IT COMES TO CRIME?

"I'm sick and tired of seeing these young Black kids killed as a result of crime and nobody is saying anything or giving a damn," Williams said.

"We know who George Floyd is. but if I ask you who Anat Allan is, who Jocelyn Adams is, you couldn't tell me. You couldn't tell me because we don't amplify them like we amplify someone who is killed by police officers. It is very troubling to where we are right now, Neil, in this country, and I don't know if it's too late, but morale is so low in these list departments that the good men and women are leaving the departments. We need them now more than ever."

