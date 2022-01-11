Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Ted Cruz slams podium over reporter's mask questions: 'Just once' I'd like you to ask Biden, Psaki about that

'The questions are only directed at one side'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Senators vent frustrations on COVID testing, quarantine policies at hearing Video

Senators vent frustrations on COVID testing, quarantine policies at hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky field heated questions on Capitol Hill; Fox News' Chad Pergram has a recap.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R., slammed his fists on a podium in frustration Tuesday as he attacked what he deemed media hypocrisy on masking.

During a press conference speaking out against Democrats trying to eliminate the filibuster, a reporter questioned Cruz about him and his fellow Republicans not wearing masks. Cruz quickly shot down the question and angrily asked why the "questions are only directed at one side" on masks.

CDC FACES MORE BACKLASH AFTER NEW REPORTED RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ‘BETTER’ MASKING 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a television interview in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a television interview in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo (Reuters)

"And by the way, on the question of hypocrisy, you just asked, you people at the podium are speaking without masks. Just once, I'd like to see a reporter say to Joe Biden when he stands at the damn podium in the White House without a mask, 'Mr. President, why aren't you wearing a mask?'" Cruz said angrily. "Just once, I’d like to see you say to Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, when she stands at the podium with no mask, ‘Ms. Psaki, why don’t you have a mask?’ The questions are only directed at one side, and I got to say that the American people see the hypocrisy."

Twice, Cruz thumped his hands on the podium for effect.

Prior to this answer, Cruz also called out the "wild hypocrisy" on the part of President Biden and his administration regarding COVID-19 policies.

The exchange began at the 51:50 mark below, as the reporter noted what she called the "glaring visual" of most of the assembled media wearing masks indoors.

U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged states and businesses to support vaccine mandates to avoid a surge in cases of Covid-19. 

U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged states and businesses to support vaccine mandates to avoid a surge in cases of Covid-19.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"I think there’s been wild hypocrisy from the Biden administration when it comes to COVID policies [on] mask mandates where Joe Biden rightly said we shouldn’t have mandates, [on] vaccine mandates where Joe Biden said we shouldn’t have vaccine mandates. As far as I know, everyone here has been vaccinated, double vaccinated, been boosted at some point," Cruz said.

PROGRESSIVES SCOLD SCOTUS FOR POSSIBLY STRIKING DOWN BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATES: ‘VERY WRONG’ 

He added, "I do know Dr. Fauci’s been all over the map about it. He’s said yes masks, no masks, he’s said, ‘Oh, I lied to the American people because they couldn’t handle it.’ At some point, the American people ought to be able to exercise their own freedom and make their decision."

(Fox News)

Cruz has declared since April 2021 that he was through wearing masks after being vaccinated against COVID-19. He has been repeatedly criticized by reporters for refusing to wear a mask during press events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.