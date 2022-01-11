CDC faces more backlash after new reported recommendations for 'better' masking

Americans' frustration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was already at a boiling point before a new Washington Post report revealed the agency is about to recommend heavier masking for the coronavirus.

The CDC has been blasted for misleading guidance in recent weeks, notably its confusing update on the amount of time those infected should quarantine and the efficacy of rapid testing. The agency was previously hit for changing guidance on masking, and it continued to add to the confusion this week after a report read that the agency would recommend people opt for N95 or KN95 masks for protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

"The agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of omicron," an official told the Post. "We know these masks provide better filtration."

Some Twitter users blasted the CDC for being almost two years "late" with the news.

Prominent health experts like Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University, questioned both the agency's delay and direction.

"What's the delay, @CDCgov?" she tweeted. "Recommending high-quality masks should have done many months ago."

The second round of criticism came from those who believe the new masking is unnecessary and another bureaucratic overreach.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has chalked up the CDC's fluctuating health guidance to simply following the science. But her explanation hasn't stopped even mainstream media from asking her why Americans should "trust" the agency.