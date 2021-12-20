Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better.

"I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."

REP. BYRON DONALDS CALLS MANCHIN KILLING BUILD BACK BETTER ‘GREAT NEWS FOR THE COUNTRY': THAT BILL WAS ‘TRASH’

Cruz slammed how "nasty" and "vicious" many Democratic lawmakers have been in response to his opposition to President Biden's signature legislation and how their demonization of him could backfire on the entire party.

"A lot of folks ask, 'Well, gosh, is Manchin going to become a Republican? I hope he does. I've asked him to. I think every Republican senator has made that case a dozen times to Joe," Cruz said. "I will say I think it's a tough hill for him to climb. He's just culturally- he's a Democrat. He's been a Democrat his whole life and he's really the godfather of Democrats in West Virginia. So I get why switching parties, that's hard. That being said, if they're nasty enough, the best thing that could happen is they could drive him over to the Republican Party and we would welcome him."

The Texas lawmaker recalled an exchange on the Senate floor between Manchin and a group of Republicans and the suggestion that they make the West Virginia Democrat "the chairman of the committee on everything" and how Cruz told Manchin, "Look, one of the two parties actually likes you," causing Manchin to "roar" with laugher.

"We like him! He's a very nice, affable guy. And if they're hateful enough, they might convince him there's no longer a home for him," Cruz said.

MANCHIN SAYS HE ‘CANNOT VOTE' FOR BUILD BACK BETTER: ‘I’VE DONE EVERYTHING HUMANLY POSSIBLE'

Cruz went on to knock the "arrogant" White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for "insulting" Manchin from the White House podium and the "mountains of nastiness" heaped by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"I'm a big believer in you get more flies with honey than with vinegar. And they're certainly throwing a lot of vinegar at him right now," Cruz added.

Manchin shook the political landscape during his exclusive interview on "Fox News Sunday," announcing he "can't vote" for President Biden's signature legislation.

"I’ve always said this, Bret: if I can’t go home and explain to the people of West Virginia I can’t vote for it," Manchin told "Fox News Sunday" guest host Bret Baier Sunday. "And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there."

"You’re done? This is a no?" Baier asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a no on this piece of legislation," Manchin said. "I have tried everything I know to do."