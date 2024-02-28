Hulu reverses course, accepts Texas church's ad after demand letter

A Texas church has secured a victory after their local advertisements were initially rejected by Hulu.

Hulen Street Church in Fort Worth had submitted a 22-second ad promoting the church's Thursday services that had been previously shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Google Ads.

However, Hulu reportedly rejected the ad twice, writing that it violated their policies on "religious indoctrination due to asking viewers to attend Thursday services."

Law firm First Liberty Institute announced Wednesday that Hulu has accepted the ads after they sent a demand letter asking for clarification about the company's ad policy.

ATTACKS AGAINST CHURCHES DOUBLED IN 2023, REPORT WARNS: 'GROWING DISDAIN FOR CHRISTIANITY'

First Liberty senior counsel Jeremy Dys celebrated the company's quick reversal.

"We are grateful to Hulu for its quick response to our demand letter and for accepting Hulen Street Church’s ad," Dys remarked in a statement. "In the future, Hulu—and others in Big Tech—could avoid these kinds of conflicts by adopting advertising policies that do not discriminate against religious organizations, being transparent about its advertising policy, and applying it fairly."

Hulen Street lead pastor Wes Hamilton applauded the company's decision in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We never believed this was anything more than the misinterpretation of a policy during the rollout of a new service, and we appreciate Hulu moving so quickly to reevaluate and approve our ad. We look forward to using Hulu to invite our neighbors to Hulen Street Church in the future," he said.

‘HE GETS US’ JESUS SUPER BOWL AD CAMPAIGN WELCOMES CRITICISM OVER POLARIZING ADS: ‘VERY REASSURING’

Hulu's policy accepts religious ads on a "case-by-case" basis and may reject ads that are deemed "offensive." However, the policy does not mention anything about "religious indoctrination" on its website.

Hulu did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Concerns about censorship by Big Tech made their way before the Supreme Court on Monday, after tech firms challenged laws in Florida and Texas that would block social media platforms from restricting or blocking users' posts based on political viewpoints.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.