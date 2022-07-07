Teachers' union hammered for renaming mothers as 'birthing parents': 'Deeply out-of-touch ideologues'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily voiced her disdain for the National Education Association's push to relabel mothers as "birthing parents," telling "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro the organization is deeply out-of-touch.

"[This] raises real concerns about teachers' unions, showing how far away they are from the concerns of average parents," she said Thursday. "These are very deeply out-of-touch ideologues who are in front of our children…"

Criticism escalated when Neily pointed out the resolution needed additional funding to advance the ideology internally, indicating a lack of consensus among organizational members.

BIDEN EDUCATION DEPT. SUED OVER NEW PARENTS COUNCIL THAT GROUPS CLAIM IS ‘CABAL’ OF LEFT-WING ACTIVISTS

"There's not even buy-in among their members, and the fact that they're going to push this on families is offensive," she said.

Neily, whose parental rights group is leading the lawsuit against the Department of Education's new parents council, also ripped the department, alleging a lack of ideological diversity and alleging the new National Parents and Families Engagement Council is explicitly biased.

HEGSETH DETAILS PROGRESSIVES' ‘DESTRUCTION’ OF US EDUCATION IN NEW BOOK, FOX NATION SPECIAL

"The more we dug into [this council] with our friends in America First legal… we figured out this is actually a significant violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act which has to announce the creation of committees ahead of time, have oversight permissions in place and be ideologically balanced," she said, adding that the council meets none of the necessary criteria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neily also said she finds the abundance of the Biden administration's "yes men" running rampant in the organization to be alarming and would interfere with their ability to effectively make policy recommendations for the federal government.