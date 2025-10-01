TCU disputes claims it canceled Turning Point event with de-transitioner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Christian University (TCU) on Wednesday disputed claims it canceled a Turning Point USA event featuring de-transitioner Chloe Cole.

TCU sent Fox News Digital a statement following reports and backlash that the university canceled the event, which prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to speak out.

"On September 18, TCU successfully hosted a TPUSA event to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, who had previously spoken on TCU’s campus to students and the community. Separate from this event, an outside party, not affiliated with TCU, invited an external speaker to appear on our campus on Oct. 7," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson continued, "The student chapter of TPUSA then requested that TCU host the Oct. 7 event for 700 to 1,000 people. The requested space was already booked with another student event. We explored options and notified the group on Sept. 25 that a secure space was not available given the short notice, but we offered to find another date or space for the event."

"TCU never canceled this event as it was never booked," the statement added.

Paxton weighed in, saying that he was going to look into it.

"This doesn’t look like free speech to me," Paxton said.

"My friend … [Chloe Cole] testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee," Roy wrote. "Expect an inquiry as to why she’s not welcomed by you …," he posted on X.

TCU officials said they reached out to Paxton after seeing the attorney general’s post.

"We took initiative to contact his office and provide accurate information regarding the scheduling conflict on the requested date of their event," the spokesperson said.

TCU officials told Fox News Digital that they have not heard back from Paxton's office. Neither Paxton nor Roy responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cole — who primarily discusses transitioning to male and later de-transitioning back to her biological sex — said on Tuesday that TCU had made it a challenge to do the TPUSA event, claiming the university canceled it. She applauded Hillsdale College for allowing her to speak on campus.

"Christian colleges (and otherwise) need to step up to keep democracy and free speech alive in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination," Cole said.

On early Wednesday afternoon, Cole pushed further, blasting TCU for their handling of the event.

"Texas Christian University holds pride events but will not allow Christian baptisms and events," Cole wrote on X.

"They denied our 10/7 event despite many rooms being available according to students and faculty, when pressed they said ‘this is not open for discussion. This is how free speech dies.’"

Fox News Digital reached out to Cole and Turning Point for additional comment.