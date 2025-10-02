TCU denies anti-Christian discrimination claim leveled by Chloe Cole after dust-up over Turning Point event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chloe Cole, a detransitioner who talks about transgender issues, accused Texas Christian University of viewpoint discrimination, claiming the institution made the process difficult for Turning Point USA to host an event she was scheduled to attend.

However, TCU flatly denies the notion that it engages in anti-Christian discrimination.

"They gave us a lot of hoops to jump through," Cole said. "TCU has, according to students and staff who I've spoken to, had a history of discriminating against their Christian and conservative students."

The event was planned for Oct. 7 with Cole being a featured speaker.

Cole claimed TCU tried to ignore Turning Point USA since the group has been working to establish a chapter on campus.

"We gave them several weeks' notice on doing this event. And they led us on for a while until they were expecting about, I think, 600 or more students or people in attendance at this event, and they provided us with only a room that would give us about 200 people, which isn't even half the attendance that we're expecting," she said.

The TCU spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "faith-based student organizations face no additional obstacles to hosting an event at TCU."

"We regularly welcome Christian and faith-based events, for example, the recent memorial for students and the community honoring the life of Charlie Kirk, hosted by TCU’s TPUSA chapter on Sept. 18," the TCU spokesperson said.

"For the date of Oct. 7, no venue was available for an event open to the public for up to a thousand people, which has since been publicized 2,000. Alternatives and other options were explored and offered to accommodate the request for this date, and we remain open to finding a suitable venue on an available date," the spokesperson added.

The event will not happen due to logistical issues, the university told Fox News Digital. Once reports and rumors broke out about the event being moved to a different venue, the university faced backlash from conservatives and Texas officials. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republican Rep. Chip Roy have said they will investigate the matter.

TCU disputed these claims, stating the event was never canceled because it was not booked in the first place.

"On September 18, TCU successfully hosted a TPUSA event to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, who had previously spoken on TCU’s campus to students and the community. Separate from this event, an outside party, not affiliated with TCU, invited an external speaker to appear on our campus on Oct. 7," a TCU spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The student chapter of TPUSA then requested that TCU host the Oct. 7 event for 700 to 1,000 people. The requested space was already booked with another student event. We explored options and notified the group on Sept. 25 that a secure space was not available given the short notice, but we offered to find another date or space for the event."

Cole explained further that when she asked TCU to address it, the university told her "there would be no more discussion about the matter."