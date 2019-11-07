Mississippi Governor-elect Tate Reeves says turnout shows voters are engaged

Mississippi Gov.-elect Tate Reeves said the heavy turnout on both sides of the aisle in his state shows voters are engaged in the political scene ahead of the 2020 election.

Reeves, the current lieutenant governor, told "Your World" Thursday he and State Attorney General Jim Hood engaged in a tight battle to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican.

Cavuto asked Reeves why the race appeared much tighter than Bryant's 2015 race against Democrat Robert Gray.

"It was a tight fight -- it was a battle, there's no doubt," he said of the 2019 race.

TRUMP CONGRATULATES MISSISSIPPI'S REEVES ON ELECTION NIGHT WIN

"Four years ago, the Democrats nominated a truck driver who didn't even go to the polls to vote for himself. This year they nominated a four-term attorney general that was very popular."

Reeves, 45, said Hood, 57, built his popularity after several years as a district attorney in the Magnolia State and about 16 years in state office.

"He never lost an election. He was popular and he ran a good race," he said of Hood.

Reeves also thanked President Trump and Vice President Pence for stumping with him on the campaign trail, and claimed conservatives turned out in "overwhelming" numbers for him.

"People are engaged, people understood the importance of this election," he added, noting former President Obama made robocalls for Hood.

Results-wise, host Neil Cavuto reported Reeves earned 52 percent of the vote to Hood's 46 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump on Tuesday congratulated Reeves on his election, adding that a recent campaign rally and endorsement helped push the GOP candidate to victory.

The president also touted his apparent ability to mobilize voters before Election Day, citing Tuesday’s too-close-to-call gubernatorial race in Kentucky, as well as promising to host a rally in Louisiana to garner last-minute support for Republican candidate Eddie Rispone, who has been running against the incumbent Democrat, Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.