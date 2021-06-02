Tara Reade fires back at NYC mayoral candidate Scott Stringer after he invoked Biden accuser during debate

Tara Reade , the former Senate staffer who alleged last year that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, fired back at NYC mayoral candidate Scott Stringer who invoked her during a tense part of Wednesday night's Democratic primary debate.

In April, a woman named Jean Kim, who decades ago, served as an intern for Stringer during his tenure at the New York State Assembly, came forward and claimed that he kissed and groped her without her consent. She claimed that he "inappropriately and relentlessly pursued a sexual relationship with me."

Stringer strongly denied the allegations.

However, when he was asked by a debate moderator if Kim was "lying" about her claims, Stringer appeared to fall back on the allegations President Biden faced during the 2020 election cycle.

"So I believe that women should be heard, I believe that Joe Biden's accuser should be heard, and then, facts kick in," Stringer responded. "And what I've tried to say is that there have been inconsistencies and I've denied the allegations."

He continued, "It's up to the voters to look at the facts. There's a number of media outlets that are reporting more facts every day, including tonight in the Intercept, and I ask people to judge the facts. This is something that happened 20 years ago. I do believe that Jean should be heard. I've said that on day one, I continue to say it, but I also have to say that these allegations are false and that there are inconsistencies."

Reade fired back on social media.

"Stop using my name right now Scott Stringer to defend yourself," Reade tweeted. "There was no investigation into Biden. Do not use my case as an example of your alleged innocence. This is ghoulish. Sexual assault is non partisan."



When asked for comment, Reade told Fox News, "I think it's appalling that after no proper investigation into Biden other Democrats are using my case as a blueprint to get around sexual misconduct allegations. This is the height of hypocrisy and exposes the craven reality of how Democratic leadership operates and does not care about sexual violence or protecting victims."

The Stringer campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Reade, who wrote the recent memoir "Left Out: When the Truth Doesn't Fit In" about her experience coming forward with her assault allegation was one of eight women who came forward in 2019 to accuse the then-Democratic candidate of inappropriate touching.

A year later, Reade revealed her sexual assault claim on "The Katie Halper Show." Both Biden and his campaign repeatedly denied her allegations.

