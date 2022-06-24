Expand / Collapse search
Tammy Bruce on Roe v. Wade reversal: The left is desperate, 'doesn't know how to persuade'

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce on expecting violent demonstrations from the left following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Tammy Bruce joined "Outnumbered" Friday to discuss the left's reaction to the end of Roe v. Wade and the potential for violent demonstration. Bruce said many on the left are "desperate" and have lost the ability to persuade their opponents. 

LIVE UPDATES: SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK RULING

TAMMY BRUCE: They've relied on this kind of hammer for half a century, and they don't know how to persuade. That's why they're desperate here. And they only know how to threaten, burn things down, have assassins somewhere, attack churches. It's about violence and intimidation and fear. That's what they're afraid of. But the average person benefits from this, the average American benefits from this, because it brings it back to the core of what the people want. And we'll see what happens from state to state. I think it is a proper, good decision. I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would agree in that regard for the very same reason. 

