Tammy Bruce on marches against vaccine mandates: Bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci realize they've 'screwed it up'

Thousands march in Washington, D.C. to oppose vaccine mandates

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said Monday on "The Faulkner Focus" that officials, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, are beginning to take into account the "mood of the country" when determining new COVID restrictions and mandates. On Sunday, the "Defeat the Mandates" march took to the streets and monuments of Washington, D.C., calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates nationwide. 

CLAY TRAVIS SAYS ‘TIDE IS TURNING’ ON COVID AFTER BARI WEISS' REMARKS ON BILL MAHER'S SHOW

TAMMY BRUCE: He's been the face of this pandemic and this pandemic has been a disaster. And yet there he is, still being taken seriously. 

These rallies against mandates and control are all around the world, and this is at a point where they realize that Fauci at one point said several weeks ago that certain things weren't going to be planned for because of the mood of the country. And that's fascinating because they realize that they've screwed it up like everything else, and Americans have recognized that. And what we want is what we've always wanted, which is the ability to have a private relationship with our doctors, making decisions about our health care with information provided by the CDC, which is fine. But it's remarkable that we're still there, still trying to have this be an emergency and that we're still supposed to be taking orders from an unelected bureaucrat who has failed.

