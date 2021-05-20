Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tammy Bruce: Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy ‘a distraction’ from Chicago gun violence

46 people shot, 7 killed during weekend violence in Chicago two weeks ago

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Tammy Bruce calls Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy as ‘a distraction’ from Chicago gun violenceVideo

Tammy Bruce calls Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy as ‘a distraction’ from Chicago gun violence

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce sounds off on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defending her race-based interview policy.

After Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her race-based interview policy, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce argued on Thursday that the public official’s move is to "distract" the media from the city’s egregious gun violence.

Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" that Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy is "literally unconstitutional" because the "government can’t make a decision to exclude or include people based exclusively on their race." 

"It is appalling this woman, who cites her race and then her lesbianism. As for myself as a gay woman … the embarrassment of this … because she presides over a bloodbath every weekend and into the week of, primarily, people of color being murdered because of gun violence, gang violence, ms-13."

BATTERED BIDEN UNDER SIEGE AS CRISES CONFOUND THE WHITE HOUSE

Fox News reported earlier this month that more than 45 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy, and seven were killed in a single weekend in the Windy City.

Of the 46 people shot, the youngest victim to survive, a 14-year-old boy, was on the sidewalk in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday when he was shot in the hand and calf and also suffered a graze wound to his head, police said. He was taken to a local children’s hospital and police are still looking for his attacker.

Critics rip Chicago mayor’s race-based interview policyVideo

Bruce speculated that Lightfoot is presenting the race-based interview policy "as a way to win the news cycle."

Bruce added that Lightfoot is doubling down because she would rather be "speaking about the race-based interview policy as opposed to the destruction of the lives of people of color." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People want their futures. They want a job. They don’t want to have to worry about their children walking to school in the urban area, in Chicago," Bruce said. 

Bruce went on to say, "If she wants more women and people of color in journalism. Set up a publicly funded environment for scholarships to journalism schools for people of color. You can achieve both goals without being a hypocrite and a fraud."

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.