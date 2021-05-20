Tammy Bruce: Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy ‘a distraction’ from Chicago gun violence

After Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her race-based interview policy, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce argued on Thursday that the public official’s move is to "distract" the media from the city’s egregious gun violence.

Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" that Lightfoot’s race-based interview policy is "literally unconstitutional" because the "government can’t make a decision to exclude or include people based exclusively on their race."

"It is appalling this woman, who cites her race and then her lesbianism. As for myself as a gay woman … the embarrassment of this … because she presides over a bloodbath every weekend and into the week of, primarily, people of color being murdered because of gun violence, gang violence, ms-13."

BATTERED BIDEN UNDER SIEGE AS CRISES CONFOUND THE WHITE HOUSE

Fox News reported earlier this month that more than 45 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy, and seven were killed in a single weekend in the Windy City.

Of the 46 people shot, the youngest victim to survive, a 14-year-old boy, was on the sidewalk in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday when he was shot in the hand and calf and also suffered a graze wound to his head, police said. He was taken to a local children’s hospital and police are still looking for his attacker.

Bruce speculated that Lightfoot is presenting the race-based interview policy "as a way to win the news cycle."

Bruce added that Lightfoot is doubling down because she would rather be "speaking about the race-based interview policy as opposed to the destruction of the lives of people of color."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People want their futures. They want a job. They don’t want to have to worry about their children walking to school in the urban area, in Chicago," Bruce said.

Bruce went on to say, "If she wants more women and people of color in journalism. Set up a publicly funded environment for scholarships to journalism schools for people of color. You can achieve both goals without being a hypocrite and a fraud."