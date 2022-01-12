Tammy Bruce: Heated exchange with Rand Paul was an 'embarrassment' for Dr. Fauci

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce joined ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday to react to another heated exchange between Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Sen. Paul has been leading the efforts to look into Dr. Fauci's potential role in the origins of COVID-19 and a lack of transparency.

FAUCI LASHES OUT AT SEN. RAND PAUL DURING SENATE HEARING

TAMMY BRUCE: It was an embarrassment for Dr. Fauci. This is a man who in all of his display, all of his responses really confirmed the attitude that we've all watched develop out of him. It is smug, an arrogance, a disconnect. … It's a remarkable display, but it really reflects the rot that comes from an entrenched bureaucracy. These are individuals who feel that they are superior. There is to be no contradiction. There's to be no criticism. They feel completely unaccountable to anyone, and they feel that that's appropriate. It is a mired in groupthink and this is why we have this debacle. This is the man who was leading this charge against COVID, and it has been a disaster.

WATCH FULL ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ INTERVIEW BELOW