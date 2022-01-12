Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tammy Bruce: Heated exchange with Rand Paul was an 'embarrassment' for Dr. Fauci

Fox Nation host says 'smug' Fauci is symbol of 'entrenched bureaucracy'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rand Paul ripping Fauci is an 'embarrassment' for the chief medical adviser: Tammy Bruce Video

Rand Paul ripping Fauci is an 'embarrassment' for the chief medical adviser: Tammy Bruce

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce weighs in on the heated exchange between Sen. Rand Paul, R.Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce joined ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday to react to another heated exchange between Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci.  Sen. Paul has been leading the efforts to look into Dr. Fauci's potential role in the origins of COVID-19 and a lack of transparency.

FAUCI LASHES OUT AT SEN. RAND PAUL DURING SENATE HEARING

TAMMY BRUCE: It was an embarrassment for Dr. Fauci. This is a man who in all of his display, all of his responses really confirmed the attitude that we've all watched develop out of him. It is smug, an arrogance, a disconnect. … It's a remarkable display, but it really reflects the rot that comes from an entrenched bureaucracy. These are individuals who feel that they are superior. There is to be no contradiction. There's to be no criticism. They feel completely unaccountable to anyone, and they feel that that's appropriate. It is a mired in groupthink and this is why we have this debacle. This is the man who was leading this charge against COVID, and it has been a disaster.

WATCH FULL ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ INTERVIEW BELOW

Tammy Bruce: Fauci 'obsessed' with himself, not with solutions for the country Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.