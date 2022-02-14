Tammy Bruce: LA Super Bowl showcased the 'absurdity' of the elites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday to discuss the elites' hypocrisy after many celebrities were seen maskless at the Super Bowl. Bruce told host Harris Faulkner it is an "absurdity" that children have to mask up in the classroom while elites refuse to abide by their own COVID-19 mandates.

DAN CRENSHAW TORCHES MASKLESS CELEBRITIES AT SUPER BOWL: ‘ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS’

TAMMY BRUCE: Yeah, it's amazing, isn't it, how a football game kind of cures it or maybe even a midterm election cures it? But what Los Angelinos and Californians recognize also is after that kids go back to school today having to wear masks. It's a reminder of the absurdity of the dynamic and how the elites, their politicians and celebrities don't believe that they're at risk. Otherwise, they would cover their faces because they're the ones that matter, right? But they don't believe they're at risk, which creates less trust, more of an illegitimacy of government that Americans are realizing. They don't even believe in their own orders. So why are they giving them to us? And especially why are they forcing children who, as we know now, are the least vulnerable?

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM ‘THE FAULKNER FOCUS’ BELOW: