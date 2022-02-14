Dan Crenshaw torches maskless celebrities at Super Bowl: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said on Monday that Hollywood stars and Democrats being spotted without masks at the Super Bowl shows they only like to virtue signal about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think this is just increasingly frustrating for Americans as this ‘rules for thee, but not for me’ nonsense occurs. Eric Garcetti said he was just holding his breath. I’m sure all these celebrities were holding their breath the entire time," Crenshaw told "Fox & Friends."

Crenshaw said that the only virtue they have is the kind they can signal.

"They really don’t believe the masks work or they are effective in these cases. They know that people can go out and live their lives. They will continue to do it and not note the hypocrisy that they are engaging in," he said, adding the left sees itself as the elites who can tell Americans what to do.

CALIFORNIA MASK MANDATE IGNORED BY HIGH-PROFILE CELEBRITIES SPOTTED ENJOYING SUPER BOWL LVI

Violating California’s indoor mask mandate which is in place until Feb. 15, celebrities such as Jay-Z, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck were spotted enjoying themselves at the Super Bowl without wearing masks.

The celebrities and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti were blasted on social media for fraternizing with each other at the game without a mask while they were not eating or drinking.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Crenshaw said celebrities put on a virtue-signaling performance to appear that they care the most about the coronavirus.

"It only gets really serious with our kids. Our kids need to be unmasked immediately. It is absolutely ridiculous this is happening. Follow the science, kids don’t need to be masked."