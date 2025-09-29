Swalwell threatens 'accountability' to private actors who deal with Trump, hope it 'deters people'

Expand / Collapse search
'Accountability is coming,' Swalwell vows in CNN interview

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Swalwell declares plans to use congressional power to target Trump-linked private citizens, groups

Rep. Eric Swalwell from California threatens to use congressional power to target private entities for working with President Donald Trump.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told CNN Monday he plans to use congressional power to target private citizens for working with President Donald Trump.

CNN host Kate Bolduan cited a recent claim of his and asked how his committee will have the power to intervene in the trial against recently indicted former FBI Director James Comey, particularly as Democrats remain in the minority.

Swalwell predicted Democrats would take back the House in the 2026 midterms and then bring "accountability."

"We’re making it clear that we’re going into the majority a year from now," Swalwell said. "We have every intention to do that, and so we will bring oversight, accountability. We will subpoena the Department of Justice, but also private actors who have done these drug deals with the administration. College campuses, entertainment companies, law firms. And, so, accountability is coming.

TRUMP ANSWERS WHETHER COMEY INDICTMENT IS ABOUT JUSTICE OR REVENGE

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., warned that those who have made deals with Trump may face government scrutiny in their future.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"And so, one, it’s all coming out. Two, I hope that deters people from doing more of these deals, these one-offs with the president," he added.

Swalwell said the Comey indictment was suspicious for its timing, which the California congressman said was especially notable considering Trump could have gotten Comey charged during his first term.

Trump fired Comey in 2017, less than four months after taking office, and the two have feuded repeatedly since then.

COMEY DENIES CHARGES, DECLARES 'I AM NOT AFRAID'

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey has said he is not going to be cowed by being indicted. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Comey was indicted last week by a grand jury on false statement and obstruction of justice charges. Democrats have decried the charges as a political witch hunt by the Trump administration.

"One other point, though, on Comey, Kate. This happened when Donald Trump was president. So, if you’re trying to tell me this is not politically motivated, the statement that they’re referring to where he allegedly lied, Donald Trump was president, so why didn’t you indict him then?" Swalwell asked. 

"The fact that he’s indicting him now just makes it look even more politically motivated, and so I’m pretty confident that this will either be dismissed or Mr. Comey will be acquitted by a jury of his peers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell for further comment.

A split image of James Comey and Donald Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Fox News' Amanda Macias, Brooke Singman and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

