Swalwell threatens 'accountability' to private actors who deal with Trump, hope it 'deters people'

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told CNN Monday he plans to use congressional power to target private citizens for working with President Donald Trump.

CNN host Kate Bolduan cited a recent claim of his and asked how his committee will have the power to intervene in the trial against recently indicted former FBI Director James Comey, particularly as Democrats remain in the minority.

Swalwell predicted Democrats would take back the House in the 2026 midterms and then bring "accountability."

"We’re making it clear that we’re going into the majority a year from now," Swalwell said. "We have every intention to do that, and so we will bring oversight, accountability. We will subpoena the Department of Justice, but also private actors who have done these drug deals with the administration. College campuses, entertainment companies, law firms. And, so, accountability is coming.

"And so, one, it’s all coming out. Two, I hope that deters people from doing more of these deals, these one-offs with the president," he added.

Swalwell said the Comey indictment was suspicious for its timing, which the California congressman said was especially notable considering Trump could have gotten Comey charged during his first term.

Trump fired Comey in 2017, less than four months after taking office, and the two have feuded repeatedly since then.

Comey was indicted last week by a grand jury on false statement and obstruction of justice charges. Democrats have decried the charges as a political witch hunt by the Trump administration.

"One other point, though, on Comey, Kate. This happened when Donald Trump was president. So, if you’re trying to tell me this is not politically motivated, the statement that they’re referring to where he allegedly lied, Donald Trump was president, so why didn’t you indict him then?" Swalwell asked.

"The fact that he’s indicting him now just makes it look even more politically motivated, and so I’m pretty confident that this will either be dismissed or Mr. Comey will be acquitted by a jury of his peers."

