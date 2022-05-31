Kayleigh McEnany: Verdict in Sussmann trial raises questions about DC jury partisanship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany raised concerns about the D.C. jury pool following Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann's not guilty verdict. McEnany questioned whether the prosecution was given a fair opportunity at trial given that a number of jurors in the original pool voiced support for Hillary Clinton, with some even donating to her campaign.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JOHN DURHAM'S PROSECUTION OF MICHAEL SUSSMANN: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The D.C. jury pool. This is an area of our country where 76% of people in the District of Columbia are registered Democrat. This was a jury pool of 37 that was whittled down to a smaller number. But of those 37 jurors, there were many avowed Clinton supporters who said they had donated to the Clinton campaign. Some of those individuals weren't chosen, but about a third of that jury pool was either a Clinton supporter or had strong feelings about the election, and prosecutors were very frustrated that they would not get a fair shake here. So I think this does raise questions on how fair of a shake you could be given in D.C. with a jury pool that does oftentimes weigh partisan in one direction.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW: