Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia Investigation
Published

Kayleigh McEnany: Verdict in Sussmann trial raises questions about DC jury partisanship

Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann was found not guilty of lying to the FBI

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
McEnany questions Sussmann jury pool following not guilty verdict Video

McEnany questions Sussmann jury pool following not guilty verdict

'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany noted that some individuals in the jury pool had donated to Hillary Clinton's campaign

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany raised concerns about the D.C. jury pool following Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann's not guilty verdict. McEnany questioned whether the prosecution was given a fair opportunity at trial given that a number of jurors in the original pool voiced support for Hillary Clinton, with some even donating to her campaign. 

SPECIAL COUNSEL JOHN DURHAM'S PROSECUTION OF MICHAEL SUSSMANN: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The D.C. jury pool. This is an area of our country where 76% of people in the District of Columbia are registered Democrat. This was a jury pool of 37 that was whittled down to a smaller number. But of those 37 jurors, there were many avowed Clinton supporters who said they had donated to the Clinton campaign. Some of those individuals weren't chosen, but about a third of that jury pool was either a Clinton supporter or had strong feelings about the election, and prosecutors were very frustrated that they would not get a fair shake here. So I think this does raise questions on how fair of a shake you could be given in D.C. with a jury pool that does oftentimes weigh partisan in one direction. 

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW: 

Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty of lying to FBI Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.