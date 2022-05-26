Sussmann trial jury features three Clinton donors, AOC donor and close connection to Sussmann: Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley detailed the Clinton-connected corruption in the trial of Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann Thursday on "Special Report."

JOHN DURHAM'S CASE AGAINST MICHAEL SUSSMANN JUST GOT TOUGHER

TURLEY: [The Sussmann trial] matters a lot. We have learned a lot. There's been questions raised as to why the Mueller investigation did not uncover or reveal some of these details. What we now have is a very clear pattern in both the Steele dossier and the Alfa Bank scandal. Both of them originated with the Clinton campaign. The Clinton campaign hid the funding of the Steele dossier, [and] was recently fined by the FEC for doing that. So they pushed these two separate parallel tracks. Both went to the FBI, both went to the CIA, both went to favorable people in the media, and they unleashed this torrent of media attention.

It's true that the agents were told that this came from the Department of Justice. It did. It was referred through Baker. That was the whole reason Sussmann went to him. But Baker said, "I would have handled this differently if I knew it was from the campaign." The problem for Durham is the jury and the judge. He's facing a jury that has three Clinton donors, an AOC donor and a woman whose daughter is on the same sports team as Sussmann's daughter. With the exception of randomly selecting people out of the DNC headquarters, you could not come up with a worse jury.

