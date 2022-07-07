Suspicious activity reports on Hunter Biden's business dealings must be released, says Rep. Comer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky congressman James Comer (R) joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to address his efforts to obtain suspicious foreign business transactions on Hunter Biden and slams the White House and Democrats for refusing to release the information.

YELLEN MUST PROVIDE INFO ON HUNTER BIDEN'S SHADY FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALS: GOP REP COMER

JAMES COMER: To put this into perspective, a suspicious activity report was put into place when George Bush was president after September 11th to try to catch money laundering into terrorist cells in the United States. A suspicious activity report is a very serious banking violation. Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's brother, Jim, have had over 150 suspicious activity reports when Bush was president and through Obama, Clinton, Bush, any member of Congress could request from Treasury a list of suspicious activity reports in their congressional districts and in their states. When Joe Biden became president and this is before it became public knowledge that Hunter had these suspicious activity reports, he, in the dark of night, changed it to where Congress could no longer access that from Treasury. Now, we have formally requested the suspicious activity report on Hunter Biden and the White House will not allow us to have it unless the Democrats sign on to the request.

