Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College

Jewish Columbia University student told to 'kill yourself' during anti-Israel protest: report

'It’s so sad the world has come to this,' Jewish Columbia University student says

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Israel protesters set up encampment on Columbia University campus Video

Anti-Israel protesters set up encampment on Columbia University campus

The university had the New York Police Department clear out the encampment on Thursday that had been set up by students.

A Jewish Columbia University student was told to "kill yourself" and repeatedly kicked in the stomach during an anti-Israel protest on the New York City campus.

Elisha "Lishi" Baker, 21, told the New York Post that the antisemitic comments came after his shirt was scorched by fire.

He said that he felt that the protesters did not "see my humanity."

"I knew the anti-American sentiment was rampant [among protesters]," Baker told the outlet Wednesday. "I didn’t know how deadly rampant it was until my shirt was on fire. Personally, I felt they didn’t see my humanity."

NYPD ARRESTS 109 PEOPLE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS SET UP ENCAMPMENT ON CAMPUS

Elisha

A New York City police officer attempts to save Elisha "Lishi" Baker, 21, center, by removing his American flag that was lit on fire by someone during an anti-Israel demonstration. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Baker shared with the New York Post that curiosity brought him and his friend, David Lederer, to the protest at the Ivy League university's campus.

The college student said that nothing prepared him for what he witnessed at the protest.

"Kill yourself, kill yourself," Baker remembered them chanting at him.

Pro-Palestine protestors demonstrate outside of Columbia University’s campus in New York City

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate outside Columbia University’s campus in New York City on Thursday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

He said that the situation further-spiraled after he asked a protester his thoughts about the American flag.

The unidentified demonstrator then aggressively kicked Baker, who was standing next to his friend, in the stomach before running away.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS OCCUPY COLUMBIA CAMPUS AS UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT FACES GRILLING FROM CONGRESS

Tarek Bazrouk, 19, was arrested on assault charges for "causing redness and pain" to Baker’s abdomen, the NYPD said.

Pro-Palestine protestors demonstrate along NYPD police lines outside of Columbia University’s campus

Anti-Israel protestors demonstrate along NYPD police lines outside the Columbia University campus in New York City on Thursday. Multiple students were arrested as officers cleared an encampment on the campus quad. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

On Monday, Lederer said that he attended an anti-Israel rally in New York City with an American flag alongside four others.

Lederer, alongside his four friends, did not wear anything to indicate they were Jewish – but they held American flags.

"Burn it again, burn it again," Lederer recalled protesters chanting, the New York Post reported.

Demonstrators also called them "genocide supporters" and told them they were "not welcome."

At one point, Lederer's American flag was ripped from his hands and promptly burned by a protester.

Pro-Palestine protestors demonstrate outside of Columbia University’s campus

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate outside Columbia University on Thursday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Lederer and Baker told the outlet that they are documenting the protests in New York City to show "how anti-American these protests are."

COLUMBIA STUDENT SUSPENDED AFTER ALLEGED ‘FART SPRAY’ ATTACK DURING PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLY SUES SCHOOL

"It shouldn’t just be a Jewish issue," Lederer added.

"It’s so sad the world has come to this," Baker said.

Pro-Palestine students demonstrate on Columbia University’s campus

Anti-Israel students demonstrate outside Columbia University on Thursday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

The Jewish college student's experience came after the NYPD arrested 108 people for trespassing, after the demonstrating students had set up an encampment on a campus lawn.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NYPD officers noted that while many of the protesters were peaceful and didn't resist arrest. 

However, around 500 students left their classrooms and told officers they were the "KKK," "baby killers" and to "go kill ourselves," a police official said. 

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.