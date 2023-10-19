Actress Julianna Margulies slams Hollywood's 'deafening silence' on antisemitism: 'Insane to me'

"The Morning Show" star Julianna Margulies blasted Hollywood for not speaking out enough on antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’ deadly terrorist attack against Israel earlier this month.

The Emmy award-winning actress made the comments during an interview at Variety’s Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit this week, calling the lack of outspokenness in her industry against Jewish hate "disheartening."

Interviewer Claudia Eller prompted Margulies at the event, asking, "Why is there such a deafening silence from Hollywood? Why do you think – from Hollywood at large?"

"I’ve been asking that question," Margulies replied. "I’ve been trying to get past feeling so disheartened by it, to try and understand and work around why every single person in our industry isn’t standing up."

Growing more forceful, Margulies added, "I don’t understand. It is shocking."

The audience applauded the actresses’ declaration, while the host affirmed her, proclaiming, "Yes. Yes."

After stating that she’s been "ruminating" over this silence, Margulies wondered, "Maybe they’re afraid?"

Not finding that a justifiable excuse, she added, "I honestly don’t know what they’re afraid of. Losing, I don’t know, followers? I mean, it’s just insane to me."

"Anyway, that’s not how I roll," Margulies stated.

The host responded, "Clearly. Thank God!"

"Listen, the last thing I thought in my life was that I’d be the one actress speaking out for Jews," the former "ER" star added. "But I’m proud to be here, and I hope I inspire other people to come out and talk and use their voice and use their platform to draw attention to this."

Margulies also lamented the fact that she hasn’t pushed for more Jewish representation while onscreen, noting she could have worn a Star of David necklace for her character in "The Morning Show," as opposed to a Christian cross.

"I did not think twice," Margulies said. "I put the cross on. And then the character became popular. I went in the next season and there in my dressing room was the cross."

"And because I have started this Holocaust education program for schools since that happened, I have thought, what if Laura Peterson was wearing a Star of David?" she continued. "We don’t have to talk about it. But what if that character was just wearing a Star of David …? Why did I not say, ‘Hold on a minute, why am I wearing a cross?'"

"And I regret that. And I’m sorry for that, and I am going to be a lot more careful in the future," she said.

Reps for Margulies declined FOX News Digital's request for comment.

Meanwhile, 2,000 Hollywood celebrities and artists have signed an open letter this week accusing the Israeli government of inflicting "collective punishment on an unimaginable scale" in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have also popped up in cities, colleges and universities - especially in liberal Ivy League schools - nationwide.

