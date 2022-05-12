Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls on Biden to protect Supreme Court justices: 'This falls on you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said Thursday it's up to President Biden to order Attorney General Merrick Garland to protect Supreme Court justices as pro-choice protesters march on their homes in her state.

"President Biden, you need to tell your attorney general to go and do his job and protect the citizens of the United States of America," Sears told "Fox & Friends." Ultimately, sir, this falls on you. This is on your watch. And it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt. And then who is going to write the script for you, Mr. President, so you can read it and say that it was somebody else’s fault?"

A pro-choice group planned protests outside the homes of all six Republican-appointed justices of the Supreme Court in what the group called "Walk-by Wednesday."

The far-left group known as "Ruth Sent Us" has repeatedly targeted conservative justices' homes as part of an ongoing left-wing pressure campaign aimed at influencing the court to uphold Roe v. Wade, after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court is on the verge of overturning its verdict in the 1973 case.

"We have a Democrat, commonwealth attorney who won’t do his job in prosecuting under the Virginia code," Sears said. "We have a Virginia code that says this can’t be done... U.S. code that says specifically Supreme Court justices are not to be attempted to be intimidated in the way that it’s doing. Otherwise, it’s punishable with a fine and up to one year in jail."

"We have asked Attorney General Garland to enforce the law and to make sure that these demonstrators are not allowed to try to intimidate justices like they are trying to do."

Sears called Garland's failure to act a decision rooted in politics, arguing Democrats "get a pass" for not following laws.

"This is just fundamentally wrong to have people showing up at the justices’ homes and trying to influence and intimidate them," she said.

Sears also called on liberal Supreme Court justices to speak out against the protests.

"This is mob rule. This is America, we don't do this," she said.

Fox News' Peter Hasson contributed to this report.